The Foo Fighters launch Medicine at Midnight radio series

The Foo Fighters have partnered with Apple Music for a new six-part Medicine at Midnight radio series.

The first episode launched on Monday, featuring the band's bassist Nate Mendel, with the schedule continuing with guitarist Chris Shiflett on Tuesday, keyboardist Rami Jaffee on Wednesday, drummer Taylor Hawkins on Thursday, frontman Dave Grohl on Friday and guitarist Pat Smear on Saturday.

Each episode airs on Apple Music Hits at 7pm ET, and simultaneously on the band's SiriusXM station Foo Fighters Radio, which will also stream replays of the show the next morning at 7am ET.

"We’re going to listen to some music. I’ll tell you some stories, play you some new songs, play you some songs that inspired me when I was young... kind of take you from the beginning all the way up to today," Grohl said in a statement about the series, which celebrates the group's recently released 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight.

A post on the group's official Instagram page reads: "Introducing Foos brand new show, #MedicineAtMidnight Radio: Meet the Foo Fighters!!! Tune in Monday - Saturday at 4pm PT and get to know more about each member's musical path to Foos. Nate’s going first on Monday followed by Chris, Rami, Taylor, Dave, and ending with Pat on Saturday. Check it out, only on @applemusic. Link in bio."