NEWS Offset sued over missing Bentley Newsdesk





Rapper Offset is at the centre of a new legal spat over a missing Bentley.



Bosses at Platinum Transportation Group in Los Angeles are reportedly suing the Migos rapper over the disappearance of the luxury motor, which he rented last year.



According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, PTG executives claim they drew up a contract with Offset in May and rented him a 2020 Bentley Bentayga for a couple days. This term was extended until late July.



But in early July, Offset told PTG he no longer had the car in his possession.



The car bosses also claim Offset stopped making payments on the car after his lease was up on 25 July, despite failing to return the vehicle, and filed a police report.



The Bentley bosses are seeking major damages.



The 29-year-old star is a big fan of luxury cars, and in December was gifted a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, one of just 63 made by the Italian car manufacturers, for his birthday by his wife Cardi B. The motor carries a price tag of $600,000 (£447,000).



Cardi received a custom Rolls Royce SUV from Offset for her 28th birthday in October.