NEWS Christine McVie doesn't think Stevie Nicks will tour with Fleetwood Mac again Newsdesk





The 77-year-old singer and guitarist has revealed her bandmate no longer wants to perform live, while bassist John McVie is feeling "frail" after he battled cancer and other health issues last year.



Appearing on BBC Radio 2, Christine was quizzed on whether the band - which also currently includes Mick Fleetwood, Mike Campbell and Neil Finn - would hit the road for another run.



She said: "That’s an impossible question to even answer. If we do, it will be without John and without Stevie.

“I think I’m getting a bit too old for it now, especially having had a year off. I don’t know if I can get myself back into it again.



“I know Mick would do it in a lightning strike. But I couldn’t possibly say. We’re certainly not touring this year either.”

However, Stevie, 72, previously insisted she has missed performing live for her fans during the coronavirus pandemic.



Back in October, she said: "Well, this was meant to be a year off for me, but I was still performing six shows and we probably would have added six more. I do miss it – I don’t feel like myself.



"I look at these next six or so years as my last youthful years, when I’m going to feel like putting on six-inch heels and dancing across a stage for the world.



"Because, really, at some point you have to go, “OK, you’ll be 80 – just exactly how long can you cartwheel across the world?” I don’t have that much time left to be a rock star."



Meanwhile, Christine also gave an update on her ex-husband's health, and explained he simply "hasn't got the heart" for touring at this point.



She added: "He is feeling a little bit frail. You know he was ill. He’s fine, but he just hasn’t got the heart for it any more.



“He wants to get on his boat. You reach a certain age where you go, ‘Hey, I’m not going to bust a gut doing this anymore.' ”