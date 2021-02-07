NEWS The Weeknd is set to work with Meduza Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker - who performed the Super Bowl LV Half Time Show on Sunday (07.02.21) - has contacted the production trio about collaborating on his next single.



Mattia Vitale - who makes up the Italian songwriting group with Luca de Gregorio and Simone Giani - told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We are in contact with a few people, from The Weeknd to John Legend.



"It's not easy at the moment. When sessions are on Skype or Zoom, it takes more time. But we've been doing that and maybe we'll get the studio with the later."



Mattia - whose group are currently enjoying success with 'Paradise' featuring Dermot Kennedy - also weighed in on the Grammy Awards controversy after The Weeknd blasted the ceremony for snubbing his album 'After Hours'.



He said: "He deserves it, but it doesn't mean if you don't get a Grammy you're not a good artist.



"If I was him I'd remember, 'OK, it's just a game, you know. People love my music and people are sharing my music' - that's the most important thing."



However, The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - recently insisted his previous Grammys now "mean nothing" to him after the snub.



The 30-year-old singer won Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'Beauty Behind the Madness' in 2016, while claiming Best R&B Performance for 'Earned It' the same year.



Then, in 2017, his third record 'Starboy' saw him win the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album again.



He explained: "Look, I personally don't care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously.



"It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again.



“I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows.”