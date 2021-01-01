NEWS Kelly Clarkson never had 'me time' in her marriage Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Clarkson had no "me time" in her marriage to estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.



The Since U Been Gone hitmaker was discussing relationships on her daytime U.S. programme, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday, and shared that she never took time out to focus on herself while she was a wife.



"I think that sometimes you’re around each other too much," the mum-of-two lamented of the mistake she feels many couples make.



"That’s what I think, being single now. I'm like, 'God, I don’t think my ex and I ever had, like, me time'. I definitely didn’t and I think that’s so important."



Kelly, who has children River, six, and four-year-old Remington with Brandon, the son of her former manager Narvel Blackstock, wed her ex in 2013. They announced their split in June.



Things took an ugly turn in December when Kelly sued Brandon of defrauding her out of millions, a claim he has since denied. Clarkson, 38, had claimed in her legal documents that 44-year-old Blackstock and his father had made an oral agreement with her in 2007, which allowed Starstruck Entertainment to perform "illegal services" as agents in California - where they did not have a license to do so.



However, Blackstock's attorneys, Bryan J. Freedman and Jesse A. Kaplan, hit back by insisting that Blackstock and his father did not perform their duties in California, meaning they are not subject to the Talent Agencies Act, a licensing scheme that regulates talent agents.