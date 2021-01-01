NEWS Laura Mvula is to perform live for the first time in three years Newsdesk Share with :





The 34-year-old singer - who previously found out she had been dropped by Sony's RCA Victor label via email - will take part in a livestream, 'Laura Mvula Presents… Under A Pink Moon', on February 24th.



Fans can purchase tickets for £7.50 for the event.



The 'Show Me Love' hitmaker, who will also appear on 'Later...with Jools Holland' this year, is signed to Atlantic Records and has been working on new music.



Laura hasn't released an album since 'The Dreaming Room', her second studio album, which she dropped in June 2016.



But just over six months later, the 'Green Garden' hitmaker was left in shock when she learned her contract with Sony was to end via a "cold and cruel" message.



She was forwarded an email, which was seven lines long, but her former manager had been told in person that her five-album deal was being terminated.



Speaking in March 2017, she said: "I didn't see anyone, I didn't hear anybody's voice. I just read words. It felt so cold and cruel.



"Not even the fact I was dropped, the way that the whole thing happened. To be treated like that doesn't feel quite just.



"First I was confused, I didn't understand. I was always told I was such a valued part of what Sony had become today - I was an artist who was taking risks and doing things that fresh and genuinely new - I believed them.



"I guess in my head I always thought there would be a conversation, a renegotiation, but never kinda, 'It's over'. It's been a huge wake up call."



But Laura has since admitted being dropped from Sony was a liberating experience.



Speaking in 2018, she said: "I had bought into the false narrative that somehow, having a major record deal with a major label defined my career or meant that without it I didn't know who I was.



"Looking back now, wow, I was really lost at that point.



"I realise now that Sony liberated me. It's so exciting to be at the other end now, with all the labels wanting to sign me off the back of the last record, but me being in the position of taking my time."