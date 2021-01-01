NEWS Bruce Springsteen calls for unity in first-ever commercial Newsdesk Share with :





Bruce Springsteen called for unity in his new advert for Jeep - his first-ever commercial campaign.



In the commercial, which debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Bruce is seen driving his own Jeep around Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska, as his voiceover explains the need for the world to band together.



"All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle," he says. "It's no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear.



"Fear has never been the best of who we are. We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert... and we will cross this divide."

He concludes: "Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there's hope on the road up ahead."



The advert was shot over five days in January, with Springsteen's manager Jon Landau telling Billboard that the singer was involved in "every shot" of the clip.



As for whether Bruce will star in more adverts going forward, or allow his tunes to be used for campaigns, Landau replied: "This doesn't open or close the door. If we see something that we think might be great and the time is right, and we like the people we would be working with, it's always possible."



Springsteen's ad was among the most-watched Super Bowl ads on YouTube after Sunday's game - beaten only by Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan's advert for Amazon, where he starred as the embodiment of Alexa, according to Gameday Views (Global) figures.