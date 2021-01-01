Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani poke fun at first date in new advert

Newly-engaged Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have poked fun at the start of their romance in a new T-Mobile TV ad.

In the commercial, which debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Gwen calls the pair's mutual pal Adam Levine to tell him she's ready to start dating again after her marriage break-up.

But Gwen's request for a "cultured" guy from out of the country is misunderstood by Adam due to bad network reception, and Adam sets her up with his then-fellow The Voice coach, Blake.

When Blake heads to dinner with Gwen, she quickly makes it clear he's not the type of guy she had in mind, poking fun at his cowboy spurs and asking if he arrived on a horse.

But she appears more than interested when her date asks if she needs a ride home.

In real life, Gwen and Blake met on The Voice, when the Hollaback Girl singer signed on as a coach for the show in 2014. The pair confirmed they were dating in November 2015 and became engaged in October last year.

Gwen was previously married to musician Gavin Rossdale, while Blake split from his second wife Miranda Lambert in the summer of 2015.