Miley Cyrus entertains health care heroes at TikTok pre-Super Bowl show

Miley Cyrus entertained 7,500 health care heroes before the Super Bowl on Sunday by performing at an exclusive TikTok pre-game party.

The doctors and nurses invited to attend the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, who had already received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, were treated to a series of festivities before the kick-off as part of the first-ever TikTok Tailgate, including Miley performing live.

The pop superstar stepped out in an edgy black and pink cheerleader outfit, kneepads and high heeled boots and opened her set with a short version of Toni Basil's Mickey before belting out her Dua Lipa collaboration Prisoner.

"This is my first show in about a year and I could not have imagined a better way to do this in Tampa with all these health care heroes," she told the crowd, before welcoming Billy Idol to the stage for a rendition of Night Crawling and his 1980s hit White Wedding.

She then took a brief break to applaud the health care professionals, saying, "Take a moment to feel proud of yourself."

The rest of her set included renditions of Blondie's Heart of Glass, "fairy godmother" Dolly Parton's Jolene, and Nine Inch Nails' rocking Head Like a Hole, and she also performed Bad Reputation and I Hate Myself For Loving You with rocker Joan Jett, while wearing an American football outfit and stilettos.

Miley ended her set by playing her hits Angels Like You, We Can't Stop, Plastic Hearts, and Party in the U.S.A. and returned to the stage for a powerful encore of Wrecking Ball and The Climb.

The health care workers were also treated to pre-game performances by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R., as well as The Weeknd's half-time show.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent, Tory Lanez, DJs Diplo and Steve Aoki, and French Montana were among the performers who headlined pre-Super Bowl concerts in the Tampa area.

Aoki played at the Godfrey Waterfront Hotel, while French Montana performed at The Big Game Bash at The Ritz Ybor.