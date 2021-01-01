Bruce Springsteen stars in hopeful Super Bowl Jeep ad

Bruce Springsteen has teamed up with Jeep bosses for his first Super Bowl commercial.

The rocker's new two-minute ad, titled The Middle, debuted on the vehicle brand’s social media platforms just after midnight on Sunday and aired during the big game on Sunday evening.

In it, the Boss pays tribute to those living in the heart of America, stating: "there's a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact centre of the lower 48 (states). It never closes. All are more than welcome to come and meet here in The Middle."

He went on: "it's no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately... between our freedom and our fear."

Talking about Springsteen's role in the Jeep ad, dedicated to "the reunited United States", the rock star's manager Jon Landau said: "Olivier Francois (the global chief marketing officer for Jeep parent Stellantis) and I have been discussing ideas for the last 10 years and when he showed us the outline for The Middle, our immediate reaction was, 'Let's do it'."

He explained: "our goal was to do something surprising, relevant, immediate and artful. I believe that’s just what Bruce has done with The Middle."

The ad features images of Bruce and places in the heartland of America, including the Kansas chapel.

Springsteen is one of many stars who appeared in Super Bowl ads: Cardi B has joined Wayne's World stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey for a Postmates commercial, Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis teamed up with Shaggy for a Cheetos promo, and Winona Ryder revisited her Edward Scissorhands role of Kim in a new Cadillac clip, featuring Timothee Chalamet as her sharp-fingered son, Edgar Scissorhands.