The Weeknd honoured with his own day in Toronto ahead of Super Bowl performance

Toronto officials are so proud of native son The Weeknd they've given the Canadian his own day hours before he headlines the Super Bowl half-time show.

City Mayor John Tory has declared 7 February The Weeknd Day to honour the singer, who took the stage during the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Torontonians are cheering on proudly as he takes the stage at the #HalfTimeShow," Tory wrote on Twitter.

The Mayor also posted a proclamation, which read: "The Weeknd is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer, hailing from Toronto, who has quickly become one of the world’s most popular musicians with over 75 million records sold world-wide and the #1 and #2 R&B streaming albums in history."

He explained: "This Sunday - on Super Bowl Sunday - we celebrate The Weeknd as he becomes the first Canadian to headline a solo halftime show and only the third Canadian ever to perform live at one of the world’s most-watched events."

Tory also noted: "Millions of people will be watching him and cheering him on but we know Scarborough, a community he continues to support, will be cheering the loudest!"

He added: "Toronto is proud that one of its own, The Weeknd, has achieved such enormous popularity both here at home and on the world stage."