NEWS Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' set to hold for a fifth week at Number 1 Newsdesk





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Olivia Rodrigo is heading for a fifth week at Number 1 with Drivers License as she holds comfortably at the top of the Official Chart: First Look. With 9,900 chart sales after 48 hours, she is in a strong position at this early point of the chart race.



The Business by Tiesto jumps six on the First Look to land at Number 5, potentially landing the producer his third Top 5 hit.



A huge leap after 48 hours comes from Riton & Nightcrawlers with Friday ft. Mufasa & Hypeman, which rockets 16 places into the Top 10 at Number 8.



Further down, West London rappers Digga D & AJ Tracey could claim this week’s highest new entry at Number 16 with their collab Bringing it Back – currently the most streamed new entry of the week – though it stands only a handful of chart sales ahead of Cardi B’s new anthem Up at 17, her first release since the chart-dominating WAP in summer 2020.



Finally, the debut single from A1 x J1, Latest Trends, lands at Number 18 on the Official Chart: First Look following its official release. The track was previewed on TikTok in 2020 and proved popular with users, increasing visibility of the official single release.