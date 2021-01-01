Foo Fighters keen for fans to 'sing every word' of new songs during upcoming concerts

Foo Fighters hope fans will be "singing every word" of their new songs when they can finally perform live again.

The Shame Shame hitmakers have just released their 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, which they originally planned to bring out last year as part of a "worldwide celebration" of their 25th anniversary. And though the coronavirus pandemic has meant they can't support the record with a tour, frontman Dave Grohl is hopeful the delay will make the tracks even more special.

"We imagined that our 25th-anniversary tour and our tenth album would both come together in this worldwide celebration that we would carry around like a circus until the wheels fell off," Grohl told The Sun.

"So when everything stopped it was strange waiting," he went on, explaining: "the excitement of finishing a record usually rolls over into the beginning of the tour and watching the whole thing grow."

Admitting that: “seeing a song go from an idea written on a napkin to something that 60,000 people sing along to is a wild ride" Grohl described releasing music during the pandemic as "a broken process".

"But I had this idea that we should release the album sooner than later so that by the time we do hit the stage, people will be familiar with all of the new songs," he shared.

“(Songs) have to grow in your ear and your heart. Now, by the time we hit the stage, people will be singing every word because they’ll have time to get to know it,” the rocker proclaimed.