Coldplay set to release a new album

The band - which comprises of Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion - have made the biggest hint their next LP is imminent and that it is called 'Music Of The Spheres', after they formally trademarked the term, The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column reports.



A source said: "Chris and Co have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground. They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title 'Music Of The Spheres'. Chris and the group have now officially trademarked the name ready for an album. It also includes merchandise and everything they’d need for a tour. It’s a really exciting time for everyone. There’s no doubt this project will also go straight to the top spot."



Meanwhile, the musician recently admitted he "doesn't really understand" Coldplay's recent songs.



The 42-year-old singer and his bandmates had decided not to tour 'Everyday Life' due to environmental concerns, and he's also doing very little to promote the record as he doesn't really know what to say.



He said: "We're not touring and we're not really talking and not doing anything normal. This album feels like we have to just release it into the world and let it fend for itself. Because a lot of these songs came from a place I don't really understand, and other reasons too, it's just not tourable yet. We're trying to wait to tour until we can figure out the environmental side of things.



"I stayed in a real cocoon cos I feel super-focused and super on a mission of some sort. This time I'm not even aware of any reaction or any result ... nothing, cos I feel a very strong calling to be doing a certain thing. It's always been there but maybe because the way the world is it's been bubbling extra hard, extra-strong, like, 'OK, this is what we're supposed to be doing, let's head this way.'"