Sharon Osbourne: 'Marilyn Manson always treated me with respect'

Sharon Osbourne has fired back at trolls who have called her out for working with alleged sex abuser Marilyn Manson.

The shock rocker's former fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, sparked a deluge of claims about Manson earlier this week when she identified him as her abuser, insisting he groomed her for sex acts when she was a teenager.

Several other women have also come forward with damning accusations, which have cost Manson a record label deal and two TV acting roles, and former collaborators Trent Reznor and Wes Borland have also taken aim at the Rock is Dead singer, who has denied the allegations against him.

But Osbourne, who has worked with the embattled star in the past, has taken the high road, insisting she has no idea what goes on in Manson's private life, and during a segment on her daytime U.S. show The Talk, Sharon took on those who have posted images of her and Manson online, insisting she should speak out against him.

"I've known Marilyn for 25 years... and obviously I would not know what goes on in his bedroom, neither do I want to, but as far as people who think going on all my social, calling me names and putting up pictures of Marilyn and I... You know, there's something called a working relationship and that's what I've had with Marilyn for many years," Sharon said.

"I know nothing about his sexual preferences or the way he treats women. I know how he treats an older woman, which is me. And he's always been respectful," she added.

Manson was booked to hit the road with Sharon's rocker husband, Ozzy, on his cancelled 2020 tour.

Meanwhile, shortly after Osbourne spoke out on Friday, Manson's longtime manager Tony Ciulla, who started working with him in 1996, cut ties with the rocker.