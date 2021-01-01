NEWS Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Drivers License' speeds into a fourth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Continuing its strong performance, the track claims 69,000 chart sales this week, including 8.3 million streams. Drivers License finishes with more than double the chart sales of its closest competition, Nathan Evans’ Wellerman remix ft. 220 Kid and Billen Ted, which climbs one place to Number 2 and claims the most digital downloads of the week.



At Number 3, Fredo’s Money Talks ft. Dave is this week’s highest new entry following the release of his second studio album Money Can't Buy Happiness. This isn’t the pair’s first collaboration – in 2018 they scooped a Number 1 debut with their collaboration Funky Friday in a landmark moment for British rap, as well as a Top 20 hit in 2019 with All I Ever Wanted.



Fredo claims two further new Top 40 entries with Burner On Deck ft. Pop Smoke & Young Adz (18) and Ready ft. Summer Walker (21).



Irish producer Shane Codd rebounds three places back into the Top 10 with Get Out My Head (8), while Tiesto’s The Business (11) and Doja Cat’s Streets (12) reach brand new peaks.



Further down, Friday by Riton & Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman flies 13 places to Number 24, while The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears rises three to Number 31 ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance this Sunday. Glass Animals are up four with Heatwaves at Number 34, and Regardless by Raye & Rudimental rises three to a new peak of 37.



Finally, Jax Jones’ I Miss U ft. Au/Ra jumps five places to return to the Top 40 at Number 39.