Sales of Captain Sir Tom Moore's 'You'll Never Walk Alone' surge

Following Captain Sir Tom Moore’s passing this week aged 100, sales and streams of his Number 1 single You’ll Never Walk Alone have surged 1864% as the public pays tribute to the war veteran and one-man fundraising machine.



His rendition of the song, made famous by Gerry and the Pacemakers in 1963, was recorded with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices Of Care Choir and debuted at Number 1 last April. Proceeds from the single go to NHS Charities Together, for which he raised more than £33 million for by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first UK lockdown.