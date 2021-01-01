Sharon Osbourne: 'Lily Cornell Silver's mental health podcast is vital'

Sharon Osbourne has applauded podcast host Lily Cornell Silver for tackling mental health issues on her hit show Mind Wide Open.

The daughter of late rocker Chris Cornell spoke to Sharon's son, Jack Osbourne, for the latest episode, where he opened up about his struggles with overnight fame when reality show The Osbournes took off.

Sharon has praised Lily for shedding light on health issues that are often ignored or dismissed.

"I’m so proud of Lily and I just love her idea of bringing attention to the subject of mental health with Mind Wide Open," Sharon said. "This issue is so prevalent with all generations and more than ever there’s a real need for more forums like this for people to speak up and have meaningful discussions about mental health."

Jack spoke candidly during his time on Mind Wide Open, admitting appearing on The Osbournes drove him to rehab as he developed a “healthy Oxycontin habit”, and also revealing he had battled depression before the MTV series began.

“Once the show kicked off, I kind of fell into drugs and alcohol. And it was pretty aggressive... I ended up in rehab at 17," he said. "I've been sober ever since, but it took a lot of self-work to kind of try and knock back a three-year experience."

Mind Wide Open will continue as an IGTV series with new shows every other Tuesday, beginning at 12pm ET. The show is also available as a podcast on Spotify and Apple and on YouTube with subtitles available in Spanish and English.