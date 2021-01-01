Migos drop lawsuit against talent lawyer

Hip-hop stars Migos have dropped their lawsuit against longtime talent attorney Damien Granderson.

The Bad and Boujee hitmakers - Quavious 'Quavo' Marshall, Kiari 'Offset' Cephus, Kirshnik 'Takeoff' Ball - filed papers against Granderson back in July, accusing him of charging them "excessive fees" without a proper written agreement and for allegedly cheating them out of millions by failing to disclose conflicts of interest by taking them on as clients in 2014, even though he already represented bosses at the band's label, Quality Control Music.

They had sued him for malpractice and unjust enrichment, but filed a voluntary dismissal without prejudice in November - meaning they could file a future claim against Granderson. However, on Wednesday, Migos filed another request for dismissal, this time with prejudice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this usually happens when a "tentative settlement" is reached between the two parties, while the specific points of the deal "haven't been finalised". In that way, Migos would be free to revive their case against Granderson if their deal fell apart.