Rita Ora deletes entire Instagram before returning hours later to announce new EP

Rita Ora sparked concern on Thursday night when she deleted her entire Instagram grid, before returning just hours later to announce the upcoming release of a new EP.



The Hot Right Now star caught the attention of her fans by getting rid of every single picture on her Instagram page, but then teased her comeback by posting a promotional picture for her new record Bang.



Rita told fans she had teamed up with Kazakh DJ Imanbek and French EDM star David Guetta for her latest offering, which will drop 12 February.



In a second post, the singer is seen wearing a barely-there leotard and wet look hair as she seductively winks to the camera and bites her tongue.



Rita's decision to erase her Instagram page and start again came after she reportedly lost 200,000 followers on the social media site due to her rule-breaking during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.



The singer invited friends to join her at Casa Cruz restaurant in London on 28 November to celebrate her 30th birthday - just four days before London's second lockdown was lifted.



The bash was visited by police officials and Rita reportedly voluntarily paid a $13,700 (£10,000) fine shortly after she issued a public apology for her "serious and inexcusable error of judgment".



She's now in Australia, where she is quarantining in a hotel for 14 days before reprising her judging role on The Voice Australia.