NEWS Phoebe Bridgers stopped following Marilyn Manson after visiting his home Newsdesk Share with :





Phoebe Bridgers has added her support to the women accusing Marilyn Manson of abuse, revealing she stopped being a fan of the shock rocker following a visit to his home.



Bridgers, now 26, revealed she was invited to the Rock is Dead hitmaker's home when she was a teenager and realised quickly all was not what it seemed.



"I went to Marilyn Manson's house when I was a teenager with some friends," she explained on Twitter, remarking: "I was a big fan."



She went on: "He referred to a room in his house as the 'rape room'. I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward."



Phoebe has also turned on Manson's aides, who she claims did nothing about the rocker's alleged weird habits that appear to have landed him in hot water amid new claims from his exes, including former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood.



"The label knew, management knew, the band knew," Bridgers added. "Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f**king pathetic," she fumed.



After Wood went public with her allegations earlier this week, claiming Manson "groomed" and "horrifically" abused her for years, a handful of other women have posted their own allegations against the singer.



The scandal has cost Manson a record deal and two TV roles.



He has issued a statement denying the abuse allegations against him, writing on Instagram: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality."

He asserted: "my intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.



Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."