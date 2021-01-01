Kylie Minogue denies engagement rumours

Kylie Minogue's representatives have shot down rumours she and boyfriend Paul Solomons are engaged.

Asked by The Mirror to comment, the Australian popstar’s team stated: “It’s not true. They are happy as they are."

The denial comes after Paul’s stepmother Gloria Solomons reportedly confirmed the news to MailOnline admitting she is "thrilled" for the happy couple but under orders not to "say any more".

"She's very nice I'm thrilled they're engaged. It's very exciting,” she supposedly said. "But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more."

Gloria wasn’t the first to say something though; Billie Piper also seemingly shared the happy news in an essay she wrote for ELLE U.K. magazine.

"It was 2000 when I passed out in a Covent Garden club – ‘foaming at the mouth’, apparently, but I have no reason to believe that,” she wrote. “My PR rang through to my hospital bed to fill in some blanks – I’d been carried out of the club by a man, apparently. A hero or a pest? I wondered. It’s always hard to tell. (Later, I’d find out his name is Paul, like my dad. He’s Welsh, works at GQ and will, in time, become a dear friend, a blinding success and Kylie Minogue’s fiance. Hero, not pest. Kylie knows.)”

Kylie, 52, and GQ creative director Paul have been in a relationship since 2018 after being set up by a pal.