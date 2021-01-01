Florence Welch marks seven years sober

Florence Welch has celebrated reaching seven years of sobriety.

The Florence and the Machine frontwoman shared artwork of the number seven surrounded by a heart on Instagram on Tuesday, and in the caption, she wrote: "I am 7 years sober today. I send my love and support to anyone who is struggling. If you are feeling shaky around ED issues, drugs or alcohol, I completely understand.

"The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don't give up. We are going to need you on the other side."

She received praise for her commitment to sobriety in the comments, with model/singer Karen Elson writing, "Florence you always continue to inspire!" and Héloïse Letissier from Christine and the Queens posting, "Love you babe," with a heart emoji.

Florence's milestone comes after she opened up about her battle with alcohol abuse during an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2018.

"Being an extreme drinker was a huge part of my identity. Music and alcohol are sort of my first two loves," she told the magazine at the time. "When I stopped, there was this sense that I was letting some ghost of rock history down that I just couldn't cope anymore. It was monumental. It wasn't like, 'I want to be healthy and I need a change of pace.' It was like, 'I'm going to die. I need to stop.'"