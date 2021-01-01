NEWS Aaron Carter set for fight night with Lamar Odom Newsdesk Share with :





Aaron Carter has signed on to fight retired basketball star Lamar Odom in a celebrity boxing match.



At 6ft 10ins (2.1 metres), former Los Angeles Lakers player Odom is nine inches taller than his popstar opponent, but the size difference will mean nothing when the odd couple clashes in June.



The three-round exhibition match will take place at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to TMZ.



Both stars are clean after battling substance abuse issues, and fight organiser Damon Feldman of Celebrity Boxing insists this could be the best celebrity fight night he has staged to date.



"It's gonna be a war, man," he tells the outlet. "It's gonna be a knockout, no doubt."



According to TMZ, both Lamar, 41, and 33-year-old Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, have been putting in serious time at the gym and are taking the fight very seriously.



Sharing the news on the official Celebrity Boxing Instagram page, Damon wrote: "It is ON.....The POP Culture Showdown @aaroncarter Vs. @lamarodom Saturday June 12."