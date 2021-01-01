Bebe Rexha shocked by death reports

Bebe Rexha has returned to social media after a three-day break to shoot down reports of her death.

Rumours suggesting the singer had died from a drug overdose hit the Internet earlier this week, but she quickly assured fans and followers she was alive and well.

"Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?!" Rexha wrote on Twitter.

The Baby, I'm Jealous singer went on to call the story "messed up" and confessed she was taken aback by a fake CNN report that allegedly included a statement from her family, before making light of the drama and joking she was actually a ghost, adding: "I’m tweeting from your bedroom closet. Boo b**ch."

The 31-year-old replied to a fan who posted an alleged statement from her family: "Omg god forbid what the hell. That’s messsd up god forbid."

The statement claimed her relatives had said "She was the light of our lives. We would appreciate some privacy at this difficult time".