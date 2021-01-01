NEWS Lady Gaga impressed with hospital staff who took care of relative Newsdesk Share with :





Lady Gaga has heaped praise on the healthcare workers who took care of a sick family member.



The Poker Face star told People magazine the unnamed relative was recently hospitalised with an undisclosed illness for two months and she was impressed by the lengths to which medics, doctors and nurses went to make the patient feel comfortable at all times.



"I was in the ICU (intensive care unit) by myself many times because you can't go in with more than one person, if you can go in at all," she said.



"I have never seen the heroic acts of bravery that I witnessed, watching these doctors and nurses and people that were cleaning at the hospitals," she shared.



Gaga revealed staff at the hospital also went out of their way to make sure she was OK - and she's convinced no one knew who she was.



"They put their heart and soul into their work, and they even cared for me, who - I assure you, nobody could even recognise me behind all the gear that I had on (sic)," she recalled, adding: "they just said, 'How are you doing? How is your family? Is everything OK? Can we do anything?'"