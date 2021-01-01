NEWS Slowthai hoping to start a family after getting engaged to Russian model Katerina Newsdesk Share with :





The 26-year-old rapper popped the question to his fiancee last year, and has revealed it's always been his dream to have a child one day.



He told ES Magazine: “It’s something that I’ve always wanted. I want my kid to have a similar childhood to the one I had, because I didn’t see it as a bad thing.”



In a separate interview on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast, the 'Ladies' rapper shared details of his impromptu proposal and how he and his wife-to-be met on the internet.



Slowthai got down on one knee during their romantic getaway to Thailand, and didn't even have a ring, as he insisted "we both have everything, I don’t think it’s that important."



The Northampton-born star also admitted their relationship was strengthened by the COVID-19 lockdown and that they bonded over being musicians.



He said: “I proposed at the beginning of last year. Ah man, I’m going to get it in the neck now”



Slowthai - whose real name is Tyron Frampton - continued: “We clicked. It wasn’t like a thing of like, when you have a connection with someone and you just make each other laugh, especially in this time. This is the real test. When you’re like on lockdown with someone and it’s like you either want to kill each other or you’re just having a good time and we’ve had a laugh and I think we’re quite respectful of each other’s space like it’s tight, you’re doing your own thing, I’m doing mine. But she makes music. She was in a band in Russia and they were quite big. The way I proposed was in Thailand. We went [to] Thailand and it was like one of them things, we’re lying on a bed and the stars are shining, it was kind of impulsive more than planned out ... I didn’t have a ring but I think when it’s like we both have everything, I don’t think it’s that important.”