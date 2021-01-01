NEWS Liam Payne among stars mourning death of Captain Tom Moore Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Payne and Tony Bennett have paid tribute to British army veteran and fundraising hero Captain Tom Moore following his death on Tuesday.



The 100-year-old had been hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms on Sunday, and his family shared the news of his loss two days later.



Captain Tom, as he was affectionately known, became beloved for raising almost $45 million (£33 million) for Britain's struggling National Health Service last year by walking 100 laps of his garden, and a string of celebrity fans took to social media following the news of his passing to salute his memory.



"What an amazing life this man lead (sic), may he continue to be an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace Captain," wrote Liam Payne, while crooner Tony Bennett, who went public with his Alzheimer's diagnosis on Monday, shared: "Saddened to hear of Captain Tom’s passing."



Opera star Katherine Jenkins tweeted: "Tomorrow will be a good day because of how brightly you shone in all our lives. Thank you for bringing us hope and strength. An angel amongst the angels. RIP Captain Sir Tom @captaintommoore".



"Desperately sad news. A hero in every sense of the word," mourned Harry Potter castmember Matthew Lewis, as actor and Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp added: "What a man! @captaintommoore we will all miss you, wether (sic) we got to know you personally or not. You have become part of our lives!!! My love goes out to all your family! Rest in Peace!!!"



And there was also a Twitter message shared on the royal family's official profile, relaying Queen Elizabeth II's condolences after awarding him a knighthood last summer.



"The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore," representatives revealed.



"Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them."