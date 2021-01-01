Justin Bieber leads Kids' Choice Awards music nominees

Justin Bieber leads all nominees ahead of the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with four nods.

The popstar is up for Favorite Male Artist, while his songs Yummy, Lonely, and Holy have landed him mentions in the Favorite Song and Favorite Music Collaboration categories.

Blackpink, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Bieber's fellow Canadians The Weeknd, Drake and Shawn Mendes are also multiple music nominees.

Meanwhile, the night's big movie award will be a battle between Dolittle, Hamilton, Hubie Halloween, Mulan, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will host the show on 13 March, on the eve of the Grammy Awards.

The list of nominations for the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards is:

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Drake

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group

Black Eyed Peas

Blackpink

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Favorite Music Collaboration

Be Kind, Marshmello & Halsey

Holy, Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

Ice Cream, BlackPink & Selena Gomez

Lonely, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

Rain on Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Stuck with U, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

Favorite Song

Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

Cardigan, Taylor Swift

Dynamite, BTS

Toosie Slide, Drake

Wonder, Shawn Mendes

Yummy, Justin Bieber

Favorite Kids TV Show

Alexa & Katie

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven's Home

Favorite Family TV Show

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show

America's Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Favorite Animated Series

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

The Loud House

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Female TV Star

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite Male TV Star

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Favorite Movie

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984

Favourite Movie Actress

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)

Favorite Movie Actor

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

Favorite Animated Movie

Onward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)

Favorite Female Social Star

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D'Amelio

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler

Favorite Male Social Star

James Charles

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan's World

Favorite Female Sports Star

Simone Biles

Alex Morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena Williams

Favorite Male Sports Star

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Russell Wilson

Favourite Video Game

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokemon GO

Roblox