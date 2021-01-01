NEWS Nick Jonas becomes an old man in new Super Bowl ad for diabetes breakthrough Newsdesk Share with :





Nick Jonas will be selling the benefits of a new diabetes monitoring device in a high-tech Super Bowl ad.



The Jonas Brothers star transforms himself into an old man with a snap of his fingers in the commercial to show how far technology has come, while diabetes sufferers like himself are still pricking their fingers to get a blood sample to test insulin levels.



Nick then endorses Dexcom G6, a glucose monitoring system, which uses a sensor wire inserted under the skin that transmits wireless data.



"Drones deliver packages, and people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers? What?" Jonas, who has been living with type 1 diabetes since 2005, asks in the ad.



This year's Super Bowl ads will also feature Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis flogging Cheetos, Lenny Kravitz selling Stella Artois, and Dolly Parton singing the praises of Squarespace.



On Tuesday, 28-year-old Jonas tweeted a link to his Dexcom ad and wrote he was: "so pumped to watch the big game this Sunday and start a conversation about a better way to manage diabetes".



The singer, who is married to actress Priyanka Chopra, has been proactive about his health throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with the couple hunkering down early on in the crisis.



"Nick is a Type 1 diabetic, so we felt it was important to go into quarantine almost immediately," Chopra told Vogue last year.