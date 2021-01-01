NEWS Dolly Parton waiting to get COVID vaccine Newsdesk Share with :





Dolly Parton is stalling her COVID vaccine shot until "some more people get theirs".



The country superstar, who donated $1 million (£730,000) to vaccine development at Vanderbilt University in her native Tennessee, is eligible to receive the jab but feels there are more at-risk people than her.



The singer, who turned 75 last week, told the Associated Press: "I'm not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money."



She went on: "I'm very funny about that. I'm going to get mine though, but I'm going to wait."



Explaining: "I’m at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday," the Jolene hitmaker shared: "I thought, 'Nah, don’t do that'. You’ll look like you’re just doing a show. None of my work is really like that. I wasn’t doing it for a show."



She added: "I'm going to get mine. I want it. I'm going to get it. When I get it, I'll probably do it on camera so people will know and I’ll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that," noting: "hopefully it'll encourage people. I'm not going to jump the line just because I could."