NEWS Marilyn Manson dropped by talent agents as he's cut from TV shows Newsdesk Share with :





Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his talent agents and cut from TV shows American Gods and Creepshow following abuse allegations from his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood.



Just a day after the shock rocker was dumped by his label bosses at Loma Vista Recordings, executives at Creative Artists Agency - who also represent Wood - have chosen to cut ties with the musician-turned-actor, too, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The news emerges as TV officials move to scrub Manson from upcoming projects, with his last appearance as a recurring character in an upcoming episode of fantasy drama series American Gods set to be cut from the show.



"Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season," network officials at Starz told Deadline.



"Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse," they added.



Likewise, chiefs at AMC's Shudder have ditched Manson from horror anthology Creepshow's second season.

The Personal Jesus singer, real name Brian Warner, hit headlines on Monday when Wood went public with the name of her abuser, accusing him of "brainwashing" her and "manipulating" her "into submission" during their years-long relationship, which began when she was 18 and he was 36.



A number of other women have since also come forward with similar allegations of abuse, but on Tuesday, Manson fired back at the claims, branding the statements "horrible distortions of reality".