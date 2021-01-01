NEWS Miley Cyrus keen to sing at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus has offered to be the wedding singer during Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's big day.



The Wrecking Ball hitmaker proposed the idea to Gwen via Twitter after the Hollaback Girl star gushed about Miley's recent Tiny Desk (Home) concert for America's National Public Radio.



"Talented geeezzzz (sic)," the rocker posted on Sunday about the performance, prompting Miley to share a tongue-in-cheek response: "When my heros tweet me I get horny (sic)."



"Omg (oh my God) your crazy (sic)!! blushing...," Gwen replied, before the pop superstar tried to invite herself to the celebrity wedding.



Miley tweeted, "ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I'll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"



And Gwen didn't turn down the offer, with her writing back, "Thanks puppy".



However, Miley may face competition from Adam Levine, as his close pal Blake previously admitted he would love for the rocker's band, Maroon 5, to entertain guests when he ties the knot with the No Doubt star.



The couple became engaged in October, but has no plans to start organising the big day until the end of the Covid-19 crisis is in sight.