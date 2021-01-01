NEWS The 2021 Ivor Novello Awards will take place in September Newsdesk Share with :





The prestigious songwriting and composition ceremony - which is being dubbed The Ivors with Apple Music - usually takes place in May, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ivors Academy has set a date of September 21 at its usual venue of Grosvenor House in London.



Graham Davies, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said in a statement: “Hold the date for The Ivors with Apple Music 2021.



"I can’t wait to see the talent and artistry we will recognise from the past year - something that’s more important than ever. While we are in uncertain times, we remain optimistic about being able to celebrate in person.”



This year's nominations for the new Rising Star Award with Apple Music will be unveiled on July 27, with the rest of the nominees announced on August 10.



Songwriter and artist Mysie won the first Rising Star Award last year.



The 2020 ceremony was also moved to September, but didn't go ahead due to the government's ban on mass gatherings and social distancing measures in place amid the global health crisis.



However, the likes of Little Simz, Dave, Calvin Harris and Rag‘n’Bone Man, Jamie Cullum and Joan Armatrading were awarded prizes.



The latter was bestowed with the highest honour, an Academy Fellowship, which has only been handed out to a select few, including the likes of Annie Lennox, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.



Annie, the 2015 recipient, said of the ’Show Some Emotion’ singer: “Joan Armatrading was born to create beautiful music, as she has done so consistently over the decades of her life, as an outstanding singer songwriter, recording artist and performer. With her definitive voice and unique guitar playing style, her songs are masterful classics. She is a legendary British artist who thoroughly deserves to be recognised and honoured with an Ivors Academy Fellowship. I’m thrilled to know that she will soon be part of this incredible association.”