Cardi B to release her new single 'Up' this week

The 28-year-old hip-hop star teased a big announcement was on the way and she's now announced the new track will arrive on Friday (05.01.21).



Alongside the striking artwork, in which the 'Press' rapper is sat in a bubble chair hanging over a city skyline in a bedazzled sheer ensemble, she wrote on Instagram: "My new single “UP” drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO! #Up (sic)"



The upcoming song will mark the first new music from the 28-year-old star since August’s controversial hit, ‘WAP', with Megan Thee Stallion.



Cardi has also thanked her fans for "genuinely" supporting her as she admitted she wasn't feeling herself at the moment, despite the exciting announcement.



She wrote on Twitter: "I want to thank all my fans and everyone that genuinely support me .I been preparing for this week for over a month.Unfortunately I’m not feeling how I wanted to feel today .I’m very happy that you guys are happy and just know I do this cause ya go so hard for me . (sic)"



The Grammy-winner went on to thank her loyal fanbase for "lifting" her up when things get "too much".



She added: "I’m human and I believe that I’m strong but it’s just too much sometimes .I can’t thank my fans enough for lifting me up and remaining solid it really be too much. (sic)"



The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker took to social media earlier this week to post a clip of her walking down the staircase in a racy lingerie set and a lengthy denim jacket to tease her news.



She said in the video: "I've got an announcement to make tomorrow..."



In December, Cardi teased fans that new music is coming "sooner than you guys think".



The 'I Like It' hitmaker didn't give a specific release date at the time, but insisted what's she working on will be out in less than nine months.



Speaking during an Instagram Live session, she said: "Hi guys, it's me, Cardi B."



When one fan said: "We need new music", Cardi replied: "Yes, we need new music. Very, very soon. Sooner than you guys think. And no, it's not nine months or whatever. It's very, very f****** soon, okay."



The ‘Hustlers’ star is working on a follow-up to 2018's critically-acclaimed 'Invasion of Privacy’.