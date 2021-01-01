NEWS Travis Barker stuns girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian by confirming romance Newsdesk Share with :





Rocker Travis Barker appears to have shocked girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian by going public with the couple's romance while hyping his old 1990s band online.



The Blink-182 drummer posted video of his group Feeble on social media over the weekend and marvelled at the fact that one of the guys featured had gone on to do great things.



"OMG! There’s nothing feeble about that!" he wrote. "That music... those clothes... the video quality... it all SCREAMS (pun intended!) mid-to late-90s, doesn’t it?! Also, who would’ve ever thought that one of the guys on that stage, at that moment in time, would one day date a Kardashian?? The world in 2021 is a crazy place! All your dreams are possible, y’all!"



But it appears Kardashian wasn't expecting her new man to confirm reports they were dating.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded with a simple, "wow".



Reports suggest mum-of-three Kourtney, who shares her children with ex Scott Disick, and twice married Travis, a father of two, hooked up at the end of last year. They are neighbours in Calabasas, California.