Marilyn Manson labels Evan Rachel Wood's abuse claims 'horrible distortions of reality'

Marilyn Manson has hit back at Evan Rachel Wood's accusations that he abused her, labelling them "horrible distortions of reality".



The Westworld actress accused her ex-fiance of "brainwashing" her and "manipulating her into submission" in an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, with four other women also coming forward with similar allegations of abuse.



Shortly after the news broke, 52-year-old Manson was dropped by his record label Loma Vista, and he has now responded to the reports by posting a statement on Instagram.



"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”



Manson left the post without a caption, and turned comments off.



Following his statement, Wood, 33, returned to her own Instagram page to share a letter from the California State Senate's Senator Susan Rubio to the Attorney General of the United States, and the director of the FBI, in which she requested that the "U.S. Department of Justice meet with the alleged victims immediately and investigate these accusations".



The pair were engaged in 2010 for seven months.