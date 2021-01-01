New mum Joss Stone feels Super Duper Love for baby daughter

Singer Joss Stone is a new mum.

The Super Duper Love hitmaker and her boyfriend, Cody DaLuz, welcomed baby daughter Violet Melissa on Friday via caesarean section.

The couple shared the baby news during a surprise edition of their Cooking With Joss series on Facebook Live on Sunday evening, calling little Violet "the prettiest thing in the world".

Joss first revealed she was pregnant in October on her A Cuppa Happy podcast, stating: "Guess what? I am going to have a little baby...! I am week 17 and I just stopped being sick all the time."

Joss previously confessed to being "scared" about the delivery, revealing: "I woke up in the middle of the night - randomly - and I was like, 'Oh my God, I am really scared!' I just got really terrified of having to push it out!"

Last month, she told People magazine: "I remember I woke up one night, and I sat on the edge of the bed, and I said to Cody, 'Oh no', and I burst into tears. I said, 'I've got to get it out. At some point it has to come out. Now it's in. My God, Jesus. What if I split in half?' You don't read about that'."