Gloria Estefan and family score extra Red Table Talk order

Gloria Estefan and her relatives are heading back to the Red Table Talk after scoring an order for additional episodes of their popular Facebook Watch series.

The Conga hitmaker was joined by her daughter, Emily, and her niece, Lili, for the eight-episode digital show, a spin-off from Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk hit, which debuted in October.

Now Facebook bosses have optioned 12 more instalments of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, which will air later this year (21).

"We've missed you, Red Table Talk: The Estefans fans and can't wait to see you again," Gloria shares in a statement.

"Taking on the iconic Red Table has been an immense privilege and enlightening journey for myself, Emily, and Lili."

"We look forward to continued exploration, growth, and healing in our upcoming episodes - and with my red gavel, much more than the 'rhythm' is gonna get you!" she quips, referencing her 1987 chart smash, Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.

Red Table creator and executive producer Jada adds, "It's been an honour to work with Gloria and her family on a project that means so much to all of us.

"By inviting us into their lives, with such honest and vulnerable conversations, the Estefans have touched the hearts of people everywhere, shining the light on topics that aren't traditionally discussed in the Hispanic community."

Red Table Talk: The Estefans featured no-holds-barred conversations about a variety of topics, including sexuality, justice, grief, and mental health.