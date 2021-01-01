Nile Rodgers unable to bury late mum due to Covid

Disco legend Nile Rodgers is struggling to find closure a month after his mother's death because her body remains "in the back of a refrigerator truck" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beverly Goodman, 82, passed away on 27 December after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, but the coronavirus chaos has meant he's been unable to give her a proper farewell.

In a pre-taped episode of the Crisis What Crisis podcast, which aired on Friday, the Chic star said, "Today is the 26th and I haven't been able to make any funeral plans. She's in the back of a refrigerator truck. Talk about crisis."

Nile says the situation has been extremely difficult for him and his loved ones, but he realises many other families are also dealing with the same circumstances.

"It's horrible, breaking our hearts," he explained. "When you go there and you see something that's so graphic like that, it really reminds you of images of people thrown into mass graves."

The singer had shared his heartache at losing his mum with his Instagram followers just after Christmas, confessing her loss had left him feeling "numb".