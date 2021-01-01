David Foster recalls being fired from Ringo Starr album

Hitmaking producer David Foster was once fired from working on a Ringo Starr album.

The veteran musician recalled the career flub as he chatted to music mogul Clive Davis online during the first of two pre-Grammy Award fundraising events.

Foster joined the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and Dionne Warwick for the all-star celebration, which Davis used to highlight what he considered to be the top live performances from over the years.

After playing a clip of The Beatles in concert, Davis welcomed Foster to the party as the multi-Grammy winner recalled his experiences of working with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo on their solo projects decades ago.

However, he admitted his stint with Ringo didn't last long, as he was promptly dismissed by producer Richard Perry.

"Richard fired me from the album. He didn't like the way I played," Foster shared. "It was a great 'a-ha' moment where you take it in and say, 'I can do better' or you fold and go home."

His collaboration with McCartney in the 1980s didn't work out too well, either, but they've since become friends.

"I thought we were going to do The Long and Winding Road, Part 2 and he had no intention of doing that," he remembered.

"The great artists want to go forward, so we didn't do too well in the studio... I've seen him since and he remembers it fondly."