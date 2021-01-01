NEWS Olivia Rodrigo on track for fourth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





London rapper Fredo is on track to bag the highest new entry and a flurry of placings on this week’s Official Chart, following the release of his new fourth album Money Can’t Buy Happiness.



The singer and songwriter from Queen’s Park starts out just behind reigning chart queen Olivia Rodrigo at Number 2 on today’s Official Chart First Look, with brand new entry Money Talks ft. Dave - the pair topped the Official Singles Chart together back in 2018 on Funky Friday. See Fredo’s chart history.



Further down follows a new Fredo collaboration with late rapper Pop Smoke and Young Adz – Burner On Deck (11), and a further midweek entry at 14 - Ready ft. Summer Walker.



Meanwhile, US singer Olivia Rodrigo looks to be heading for a fourth week at Number 1 with Drivers License.



Newcomer and TikTok viral star Nathan Evans is currently holding firm at Number 3 after securing the highest-charting debut single for a Scottish artist in nearly a decade on Friday with sea shanty remix Wellerman with British producer/DJs 220 Kid and Billen Ted.



Completing the midweek Top 5 is rising Australian rapper The Kid Laroi’s Without You (4) and Don’t Play (5) by Annie-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals.



Elsewhere Irish DJ and producer Shane Codd climbs two places back into the midweek Top 10 (9) with Get Out Of My Head.



The highest climber of the week after 48 hours is Friday by Riton x Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa and Hypeman, up 14 places to land just outside the Top 20 midweek at Number 23.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled exclusively on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.