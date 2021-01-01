NEWS Celeste on course for Number 1 with debut album 'Not Your Muse' Newsdesk Share with :





Celeste is heading for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with her debut album Not Your Muse.



The 2020 BRITs Rising Star Award and BBC Sound Of… winner has a lead of 8,000 chart sales as of today (Feb. 1)’s Official Chart Update having racked up the most physical and digital sales this past weekend.



If Celeste can hold onto her momentum, she will follow in the footsteps of fellow BRITs Rising Star (previously BRITs Critics’ Choice) winners to have Number 1 debut albums such as Adele, Ellie Goulding, Sam Fender and Rag’n’Bone Man.



Number 2 at the midweek stage of the week is art-rock musician Steven Wilson with his sixth studio album The Future Bites. The Porcupine Tree lead vocalist is on track for an Official Albums Chart personal best having previously reached Number 3 with 2017 album To The Bone.



Billed as one of the most exciting independent artists of 2021, neo-soul singer Arlo Parks is currently at Number 3 with her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams. In at Number 4 with the week’s most streamed album so far is London rapper Fredo with his second studio album Money Can’t Buy Happiness. Fredo is also competing for Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



Tottenham rapper Chip is on track for his first solo Top 10 album in almost 10 years with his new mixtape Snakes & Ladders (6), while post-punk group Goat Girl are in pursuit with their first Top 10 album with On All Four (7).



David Bowie’s self-titled debut album could enter the Top 40 for the first time this week at 26 following a reissue on picture disc vinyl, and hard rock band Michael Shenker Group’s first album for 12 years Immortal could become their first Top 40 entry since 1984 and is currently at 32.



Finally US rapper Lil Durk’s December 2020 album The Voice could return to the Top 40 at Number 33 thanks to the release of its deluxe edition.