Rod Stewart and son strike plea deal to avoid battery trial

Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart have agreed to a plea deal to settle their battery case following a 2019 New Year's Eve brawl in Florida.

The Maggie May hitmaker, 76, and 40-year-old Sean were charged with simple battery after allegedly attacking Jessie Dixon, a member of the security team at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, where the Stewarts had been denied access to a private party.

They pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanour counts in early 2020, but were revealed to be working out a settlement during a pre-trial hearing in October.

Now prosecutors and the Stewarts' attorneys have struck a deal to avoid a trial, although the terms of the agreement have not been released, according to local paper, The Sun-Sentinel.

The original police report from Palm Beach Police Department officers in 2019 states that Dixon claimed Rod struck him in "the left rib cage area" after Sean shoved him, and that the alleged incident was captured on hotel security cameras.

In his defence, Sean told detectives Dixon was "aggressive" during the altercation.