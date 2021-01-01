NEWS Clive Davis secures Carlos Santana & Joni Mitchell for Grammys eve virtual bash Newsdesk Share with :





Veteran stars Carlos Santana, Joni Mitchell, and Paul Simon are going virtual to join music mogul Clive Davis at his traditional Grammys eve party.



The famed producer has hosted a big bash on the night before the Grammy Awards for years, but due to the Covid crisis, he will be taking the festivities online for two digital celebrations.



The first will take place on Saturday, on the eve of the original ceremony date, before Recording Academy bosses decided to postpone the prize-giving until 14 March as a result of rising coronavirus cases.



"When the Grammys moved to March 14, I had so many wonderful artists already set to join me on 30th and rather than getting into schedules, I decided to keep it January 30, but also do our traditional night before the Grammys on March 13," Davis told Billboard.



Bruce Springsteen, Barry Gibb, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Rod Stewart, Gladys Knight, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Hudson will be among those making appearances during this weekend's party, when Davis will showcase some of his favourite live performances from years past, and reminisce with his special guests.



The industry legend will then present his second digital gathering on 13 March, and he's already secured Santana, Mitchell, and Simon for part of the line-up, with Cher, Quincy Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Cyndi Lauper expected to join in, too.



Both events will serve as Recording Academy fundraisers, benefitting the Grammy Museum and the MusiCares charity, and Davis wants to ensure everyone has a great time.



"We are here to celebrate music and hopefully we raise a ton of money," he said. "Our hearts are in the right place, the cause is great and the time is right."