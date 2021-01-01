Beyonce's eldest daughter a budding makeup artist

Beyonce's nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is showing promise as a budding makeup artist after giving her grandmother a glamourous makeover.

Tina Knowles-Lawson shared a photo of the Grammy-nominated youngster's work on Instagram on Thursday, showing off her red lipstick, rosy blush, defined eyebrows, and winged eyeliner.

"My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today," Tina wrote.

"She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup?" she went on.

"She Beat My Face (did a stunning job)," she added, before quipping: "Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees."

Tina's famous friends were quick to applaud Blue for her work, with actress Holly Robinson Peete commenting: "Wow. Let me get an appointment," and Vivica A. Fox remarking: "NICE! Blue can paint!"

Blue also tested her skills on her grandmother at Halloween, when she turned Tina into a "Grandma Skeleton" for the spooky holiday, and the former hairstylist and fashion designer previously admitted she was encouraging the child's talent.

"I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay!" she smiled, noting: "But it's just for playtime. We have fun!"

Beyonce shares Blue and her siblings, three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, with her husband, rap superstar JAY-Z.