Halsey 'bursting at the seams' from fans' pregnancy love

Halsey is "bursting at the seams" with joy after she was inundated with well wishes following her surprise pregnancy reveal.

The Closer singer stunned fans and friends alike on Wednesday by debuting her growing baby bump on Instagram as she announced she was expecting.

The baby news emerged more than three years after Halsey underwent multiple surgeries to treat uterine tissue disorder endometriosis, which previously caused her to suffer a series of miscarriages, and as she prepares to become a first-time mother, the star is thrilled to be able to share such good news with her followers.

"Thanks for the love I've been bursting at the seams for the past 48 hours (sic)," she posted on Twitter in the early hours of Friday.

"It's wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff" she gushed.

Halsey was able to keep her pregnancy news a secret for so long after having to cancel her Manic tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she insisted she would have hit the road, baby or no baby, if the COVID crisis hadn't shut the live entertainment industry down - despite previously opening up about suffering a miscarriage while on tour in 2015.

She added: "And just so we're aware, if it wasn't for Covid I woulda done the tour pregnant (sic)".

Halsey is expecting the child with her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.