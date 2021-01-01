NEWS Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License secures third week at top spot Newsdesk Share with :





TikTok viral sensation Nathan Evans, a former postman from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, claims this week’s highest new entry with a remix of sea shanty Wellerman ft. 220 Kid & Billen Ted, sailing straight in at Number 3.



Wellerman earns newcomer Evans the highest-charting debut single by a Scottish artist on the Official Chart in nearly a decade, since Emeli Sande reached Number 2 with Heaven back in 2011.



Celebrating his newfound chart success, Nathan told OfficialCharts.com:



“It is absolutely amazing and so surreal. Never in a million years would I have thought I’d have gone from a postman to having a song sitting third in the charts in the space of two weeks. It’s incredible!”



A more traditional rendition of Wellerman by Bristol band The Longest Johns also appears in the Top 100 at Number 52.



Right at the top Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License lands a third week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The US singer-songwriter and actor’s official debut single comfortably claims a third week in pole position with 86,000 charts sales, including 10.3 million streams.



Olivia outperforms her closest rival by more than 3:1 – rising star The Kid Laroi, who edges closer to the top spot with his breakthrough hit Without You, up three places to a new peak at Number 2.



Meduza ft. Dermot Kennedy’s Paradise climbs up one place and into the Top 5 for the first time this week, delivering Ireland’s Dermot Kennedy a personal best in the UK.



Further down, London rapper Fredo notches up his ninth Top 40 single with Back To Basics, taken from his new album Money Can’t Buy Happiness, released today.



US singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter makes her Official Chart debut with Skin at Number 28, and Billie Eilish & Rosalia’s Lo Vas A Olvidar lands at Number 35 to become Billie’s ninth Top 40 single and first for Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia.



Friday by producer Riton & Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman zooms 23 places to 37, Heat Waves by indie band Glass Animals leaps five spots to make its Top 40 debut at 38, and London singer Raye claims her seventh Top 40 hit with her Rudimental collaboration Regardless.