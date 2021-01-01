NEWS Liam Gallagher bags a vinyl award for 'All You’re Dreaming Of’ Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Gallagher has bagged one of the first Official Charts Number 1 Awards for vinyl with 'All You’re Dreaming Of’.



The Official Charts Company has expanded their Number 1 Award to include their specialists charts, such as vinyl, Afrobeats and classical.



And the former Oasis rocker's festive charity single in aid of Action For Children was the top-selling single on vinyl in 2020, meaning he's become one of the first-ever recipients of a Number 1 Award for the Official Vinyl Chart.



The 'Shockwave' hitmaker appeared in a video holding his award in a crash helmet with the word "peace" across it.



The 48-year-old singer said in the clip: “Thanks to everyone for making 'All You’re Dreaming Of' the UK’s top-selling vinyl single of the year, number one on the Official Vinyl Chart 2020.”



Elsewhere, IDLES' LP 'Ultra Mono' was crowned the biggest-selling record in independent record stores.



On topping the Official Record Store Chart of 2020 and collecting the Number 1 Award trophy, the band’s guitarist Mark Bowen told OfficialCharts.com: "If you’re going to buy a record, support independent local businesses, they need it as much as possible.



"Thanks to the fans, shout out to independent record stores. We’re top of the pops, Number 1 in the shops, a wop bop a loo bop a lop bam boom!”



Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who nabbed top classical album of the year for ‘Elgar’, also received one of the awards, as did Darkoo and One Acen, after their tune ‘Gangsta’ was named Afrobeats track of the year.