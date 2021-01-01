NEWS Killers release new track 'C’est La Vie’ Newsdesk Share with :





Brandon Flowers and co have just dropped the deluxe edition of their 2020 album 'Imploding The Mirage’, which features the previously unheard outtake from their sessions making the record.



The extended album also includes acoustic live cuts of the tracks ‘Blowback’ and ‘Caution’.



Meanwhile, the 'Somebody Told Me' hitmakers have been teasing fans about their new album and have reunited in the studio with guitarist Dave Keuning.



The musician took some time away form the group to work on his own music, releasing his debut solo album ‘Prismism‘ in 2019, but he’s seemingly back in the band after not contributing to ‘Imploding The Mirage’.



During a recent Instagram Live, Dave was seen in the recording booth with the band as they teased previews of their seventh record.



Brandon also recently teased that fans won't have long to wait to hear new music after a "fruitful" creative period amid the COVID-19 lockdown.



He said: “Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are.



“We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.



“I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”